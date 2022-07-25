 Skip to content

Havsala: Into the Soul Palace update for 25 July 2022

First Month Patch

When the daily listening is put in the ear, the voiceover now starts from the open page.
Fixed a couple of inconsistencies between voiceover and text.
Fixed a couple of localization bugs
Made a few bugfixes (telescope, lumberjack in the book, duplication in the closet etc.)
Minor UI bugs fixed.
Added an easter egg.

