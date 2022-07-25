Tap Ninja v3.1.0 is live!

● Legendary Katana added in the Amber Store
● Legendary Dye pack added in the Amber Store
● Amber Store slightly reorganized
● New Daily Quests added
● Quests will be rerolled once on opening the game
● Completed quests will show up on the bottom of the quest list
● A new Dye added - unlock it from a random Quest reward
● Reduced the objective for the Shuriken Vortex quest from 150 to 130
● Hotkey rebinding menu added
● Update log added (find it in the settings, under the version button)
● The building Buy All button now wont freeze your device
● Translations for Russian language improved (thank you KG/MOLLY)
● The current Gold bonus for each upgrade added in the statistics window
● Increased the games stability for long sessions
● Bug Fixes and minor improvements
Changed files in this update