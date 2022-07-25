Tap Ninja v3.1.0 is live!

● Legendary Katana added in the Amber Store

● Legendary Dye pack added in the Amber Store

● Amber Store slightly reorganized

● New Daily Quests added

● Quests will be rerolled once on opening the game

● Completed quests will show up on the bottom of the quest list

● A new Dye added - unlock it from a random Quest reward

● Reduced the objective for the Shuriken Vortex quest from 150 to 130

● Hotkey rebinding menu added

● Update log added (find it in the settings, under the version button)

● The building Buy All button now wont freeze your device

● Translations for Russian language improved (thank you KG/MOLLY)

● The current Gold bonus for each upgrade added in the statistics window

● Increased the games stability for long sessions

● Bug Fixes and minor improvements