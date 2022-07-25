Sorry for the second update within the same day.
This update is to fix the screen tearing/ vsync issue on Full Screen Mode.
Let me know if you get any other issue!
How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered update for 25 July 2022
Update Notes For July 25th 2022 (2)
