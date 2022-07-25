 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

How to Sing to Open Your Heart Remastered update for 25 July 2022

Update Notes For July 25th 2022 (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 9184897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the second update within the same day.
This update is to fix the screen tearing/ vsync issue on Full Screen Mode.
Let me know if you get any other issue!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1815821
  • Loading history…
Depot 1815822
  • Loading history…
Depot 1815823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link