1.8.8.5 Official Version Released

The beta version of this update is the same as the official version without switching channels

Changelog

Fix the problem that the folder icon of the launch pad does not display the name in the previous version

Fixed myfinder media control not showing individual music players without a tray icon, such as AIMP

Fix the problem that holding shift or ctrl or middle-clicking the icon cannot run the program again when the dock opens the minimized window to the icon in previous versions

Fix the problem that myfinder and mydock cannot be opened after the previous version's preferences show that both myfinder and mydock are closed

Adjust the full-screen detection mechanism of myfinder to be more rigorous in the same way as the dock detection, to prevent myfinder from not displaying problems in some cases

Add screen rounded color customization function

Added the function of network speed details menu, you can check the external network IP and attribution, the interface uses [ip-api.com](ip-api.com), so the display will be inaccurate in some areas, and there may be typos

Added the reflection function of the dock icon, which can be turned on in Preferences - Themes, and the blur strength and transparency of the reflection can be adjusted

Preferences - About adding discord links

fix other issues

Supplementary Instructions

In the recent three versions, some people will report the problem of full-screen program flashback. If you turn on the super stick and close it, it will not flash back. If you don't turn on the super stick and still flash back, you can contact me for remote debugging. After remote debugging, it will not flash again. Retire, currently 19 people have been remotely debugged. As long as the debugger runs the code once in your computer, it will not flash back again. I don’t know why.

The complete creative workshop function is expected to be completed in half a month or even a month