Update v0.3.13

Hi everyone,

Version 0.3.13 of the game is now live. I've updated the splash visuals and added a tutorial message for flying shapes.

Patch notes:

• Added a unique visual to towers with 4 splash modules. Yes, this is theoretically possible. Yes, there are players that do this.

• Updated the splash zone visual

• Added a tutorial message for flying shapes. The message is shown only the first time that you encounter flying shapes.

I will not be making any changes that may affect the balance of the game until the end of the competition to keep it fair. More information about the competition can be found here.

The current status of the competition is:

🥇 Gundam919 : 11854

🥈 Chybi: 7388

🥉 TimotheusRex: 7212

Enjoy!

Alexander