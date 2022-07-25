Due to feedback from players we've disabled a plugin by default that might have caused some game crashes. You can re-enable it via the Nehrim Launcher within the settings > game tab.
Nehrim: At Fate's Edge update for 25 July 2022
Short crash fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
