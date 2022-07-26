Patch News

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

We have a sexy new update waiting for you in the game!

One of our latest features --the party boat --has been improved! Check it out regularly to collect weekly participation rewards! But wait, there's more! For all you boob enthusiasts we have exciting news, because a new girl variant will be available soon! Look forward to Liv's massive boobs in 3D!

We also have some fun sensual news for you! We're happy to announce our cooperation with Lovesense! This means, you'll soon be able to feel Booty Calls the right way!

For maintenance, we fixed an issue that could cause freezes during pvp dates on rare occasions.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team