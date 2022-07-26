 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Booty Calls update for 26 July 2022

Patch News

Share · View all patches · Build 9184644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there Booty Calls Players,

We have a sexy new update waiting for you in the game!

One of our latest features --the party boat --has been improved! Check it out regularly to collect weekly participation rewards! But wait, there's more! For all you boob enthusiasts we have exciting news, because a new girl variant will be available soon! Look forward to Liv's massive boobs in 3D!

We also have some fun sensual news for you! We're happy to announce our cooperation with Lovesense! This means, you'll soon be able to feel Booty Calls the right way!

For maintenance, we fixed an issue that could cause freezes during pvp dates on rare occasions.

That's all for now! Thank you for playing and have a fun time with your Girls in Booty Calls!

Your Booty Calls Team

Changed files in this update

Booty Calls MacOSX Depot 823551
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows Depot 823552
  • Loading history…
Booty Calls Windows (x64) Depot 823553
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link