Update 0.0.778.00

Build 9184559 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Rebuilded the aircraft state machine

Fixed some problems in aircraft maintenance

Rebuilded the aircraft details page

Added model A321neo XLR

Adjusted the fuel consumption of Boeing 737 series and Airbus A320 series

The flight plan preparation function is improved, and the departure time of daily flights under the same flight number can be adjusted separately

The retirement time and selling price of several models have been adjusted

The list of airline markets has been improved. Now you can directly see the market evaluation information in the airline market interface

Added game ending mechanism

Handled some problems during flight ticket sales

Handled some other display problems