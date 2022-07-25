Update 0.0.778.00

Rebuilded the aircraft state machine
Fixed some problems in aircraft maintenance
Rebuilded the aircraft details page
Added model A321neo XLR
Adjusted the fuel consumption of Boeing 737 series and Airbus A320 series
The flight plan preparation function is improved, and the departure time of daily flights under the same flight number can be adjusted separately
The retirement time and selling price of several models have been adjusted
The list of airline markets has been improved. Now you can directly see the market evaluation information in the airline market interface
Added game ending mechanism
Handled some problems during flight ticket sales
Handled some other display problems
Changed files in this update