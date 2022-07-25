Toribash 5.55 is now available!
This update features Season 8 with Battle Pass and a bunch of other improvements and tweaks.
What's new in Toribash 5.55:
Battle Pass
Toribash Season 8 comes with Battle Pass and 5.55 features the new GUI to help you view your season and BP progress, quests and claim rewards!
Learn more about Toribash Season 8 and Battle Pass: https://toribash.com/season8
Quests
Quests screen has received a complete overhaul and is now easier to use, provides more information and supports new quest types \o/
New quests that you'll notice when completing Battle Pass and with future events:
- Bounty related quests
- Requirements to win games by points or disqualification
- Market related quests
Bounties
Old players may remember bounty text working differently in the past - it would be added to your account after the bounty is claimed instead of only being shown while it's active.
Well, now we have both!
"After claim" bounty text can be set for the additional 2000 TC and is a great way to customize your profile with an extra caption or annoy your friends with some silly text that they'd have to live with :)
Scripting
Starting with 5.55, all new functionality will have EmmyLua-powered annotations for easier code understanding and documentation purposes. You can get it as a VS Code plugin: https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=sumneko.lua
- Texture resolution is no longer required to have power-of-two sides
- draw_quad() has been extended to support texture tinting
New usage:
draw_quad(number pos_x, number pos_y, number width, number height[, integer texture_id, integer patterned, number r, number g, number b, number a])
UIElement updates:
Patterned and recolorable image support for UIElements
UIElement imageHoverColor and imagePressedColor fields to use for image transition animations
Horizontal scrollable lists support for UIElements
UIElement mouse hooks are now initialized by default and no longer need to be defined manually by scripts
Support for different radius values for the top and bottom side of rounded UIElements
Shorthand functions for adding single mouse handlers: addMouseDownHandler(), addMouseUpHandler(), addMouseMoveHandler(), addMouseUpRightHandler()
Table-related functions defined in uielement.lua are now a part of _G.table
table.qsort() fix to support string with number/boolean comparison
String-related functions defined in uielement.lua are now a part of _G.string
Guid() function is now named generate_uid()
debugEcho() function is now named print_r()
Global variables defined in menu_manager.lua are now TBMenu fields
Draw call performance improvements for rounded UIElements
Major performance improvement for scrollable lists when controlled with a UI bar
Other changes
- Notifications now support scrolling through the long messages and have a tidied up look
- Ability to delete private messages from Notifications menu
- Better UX for Steam Wallet microtransactions
- Fixed starting camera position on large mods to stick to active player by default
- Standalone client will now remember the Toribash path and use it to update data files when installing a new version next time
- Standalone client and admin-run Steam client now register a handler for toribash://connect%20room links to launch the game and join a room
- Added new flags
- Ability to enable exhibition mode (/opt exhibition 1) that will auto-cycle replays in active folder until you start a new game
- Ability to disable auto tourney broadcasts but keep showing other global messages (Settings -> Game)
- Fixed bug with default player3 and player4 being sometimes displayed shortly after game launch
- Fixed potential Lua drawing issues when using negative values for size in draw_quad() and draw_disk() calls
- Fixed bug with post-game earned TC/Qi info being shown incorrectly
- Added support for chat scrolling with numpad
