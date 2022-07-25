Toribash 5.55

Battle Pass Toribash Season 8 comes with Battle Pass and 5.55 features the new GUI to help you view your season and BP progress, quests and claim rewards! Learn more about Toribash Season 8 and Battle Pass: https://toribash.com/season8

Quests Quests screen has received a complete overhaul and is now easier to use, provides more information and supports new quest types \o/ New quests that you'll notice when completing Battle Pass and with future events:

Bounties

Old players may remember bounty text working differently in the past - it would be added to your account after the bounty is claimed instead of only being shown while it's active.

Well, now we have both!

"After claim" bounty text can be set for the additional 2000 TC and is a great way to customize your profile with an extra caption or annoy your friends with some silly text that they'd have to live with :)