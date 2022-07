Share · View all patches · Build 9183699 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This update now has working beam weapons.

Ship Motion Behaviours now work simplistically.

Raycast based Asteroid evasion. Ships will now travel around asteorids rather than through them.

Ships shouldnt now fire through asteroids. The issue beforehand was colliders for asteroids were there but they werent scaled up to the size of the asteroid (so in effect were inactive).

This includes all the updates included in the latest demo.