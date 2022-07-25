 Skip to content

Hold Controller update for 25 July 2022

Hold Controller supports the index handle now

I want to say sorry to the players who use index, Because I didn't have a index handle before.The option that does not support index handle is not found on the option of motion controller.
At the same time, the process of "try again" has been changed. Now clicking "try again" will count down three seconds and directly generate a level.
Finally, thank you for your support.

