Hold Controller supports the index handle now.
I want to say sorry to the players who use index, Because I didn't have a index handle before.The option that does not support index handle is not found on the option of motion controller.
At the same time, the process of "try again" has been changed. Now clicking "try again" will count down three seconds and directly generate a level.
Finally, thank you for your support.
Hold Controller update for 25 July 2022
Hold Controller supports the index handle now
Hold Controller supports the index handle now.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update