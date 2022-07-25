Water Physics and Early Access

As of this news being published, daybreak is out now!

Playtest it, and if you find any bugs, put them in the pinned discussion!

Water Physics

An important Idea of mine, is water physics. "Floating" is already being added and tested on, but the water is a massive lag machine, so i must find a way to fix the water lag and make it work nicely.

The main map is a giant one, Reaching over 5 km as of Beta 0.0.6.7-A build.

Water interacts with the map, so unless I can make a different part of the map, or ask the map to load only chunks at a time, water is a big roadblock to the open world idea I have for upcoming multiplayer functionality release.

For Now, I'm Going to focus on the Underground section that is currently halfway done in the current game.

