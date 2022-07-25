Content update: 0.9.5 Infinite Tower

Wawa United version 0.9.5 is now live:



The Infinite Tower is now available ! A single player, randomly generated level where the goal is to last as long as you can. Open to all players of the full version of Wawa United!

The level is available right after "The Hidden Bay of Wonders". It does not unlock any other level. If you already completed the Bay, it will be unlocked automatically for you.

If completed by any one player, the Tower will regenerate itself!

You may also witness the following changes: