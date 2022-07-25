Content update: 0.9.5 Infinite Tower

Wawa United version 0.9.5 is now live:
The Infinite Tower is now available ! A single player, randomly generated level where the goal is to last as long as you can. Open to all players of the full version of Wawa United!
The level is available right after "The Hidden Bay of Wonders". It does not unlock any other level. If you already completed the Bay, it will be unlocked automatically for you.
If completed by any one player, the Tower will regenerate itself!
You may also witness the following changes:
- The game will now start MUCH faster thanks to various optimizations.
- You can now carve your own messages at the end of a level (instead of having a limited choice of pre-written sentences).
- Sound effects have been modified.
- A new enemy has been added. In addition to the pink and blue Furballs, a yellow Furball is now roaming around. Advice, don't shoot bombs at it in a confined space!
- UI has been revamped further to look more attractive.
- New animations have been added, including upon grabbing items or setting levers.
- Bombs now have a visual representation on the characters.
- The flashlight power will can now lighten up an environment when you press Shoot
- A purple gem has been introduced. The purple gem is worth 10 points and only drops in enemies and suspended bags.
- The netcode has been improved to work much better under high ping conditions. High pings are still not ideal.
- Characters will no longer flip the wrong way after crouching.
- Tons of other bugs have been fixed.
- The "The Hidden Bay of Wonders" has hopefully be made clearer to understand.
