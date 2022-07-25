 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Animalia Survival update for 25 July 2022

Update 103.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9182893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Wild Friends

  • Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the maps, and make a few more adjustments to the animal movements

Animals

-Removed baby step particle effects and animal juvie

  • Adjusted movement speed of the animals Trot, Run and Sprint.

Leopard
  • Adjusted movement speed in some phases Trot, Run and Sprint.

Elephant
  • Adjusting Trot, Run, and Sprint.

Hippos
  • Adjusting Trot, Run and Sprint.
  • Adjusted baby vomit.
  • Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
  • Adjusted Hippo info insert and location that showed growth icons.
Lion/Leoa
  • Adjusted movement speed in some phases of Lioness and Lion Trotting, Running and Sprinting.
  • Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
  • Added new animations in tests in Lion to Grab animals.

Maps

testLeve

-Adjusted areas of the map that were missing textures

For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link