Update 103.1

Hello Wild Friends
- Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the maps, and make a few more adjustments to the animal movements
Animals
-Removed baby step particle effects and animal juvie
- Adjusted movement speed of the animals Trot, Run and Sprint.
Leopard
- Adjusted movement speed in some phases Trot, Run and Sprint.
Elephant
- Adjusting Trot, Run, and Sprint.
Hippos
- Adjusting Trot, Run and Sprint.
- Adjusted baby vomit.
- Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
- Adjusted Hippo info insert and location that showed growth icons.
Lion/Leoa
- Adjusted movement speed in some phases of Lioness and Lion Trotting, Running and Sprinting.
- Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.
- Added new animations in tests in Lion to Grab animals.
Maps
testLeve
-Adjusted areas of the map that were missing textures
For more information and details join our Discord:
https://discord.gg/QGSwEdDY
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
