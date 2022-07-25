Update 103.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9182893 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 09:46:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends we have made adjustments to the maps, and make a few more adjustments to the animal movements

Animals

-Removed baby step particle effects and animal juvie

Adjusted movement speed of the animals Trot, Run and Sprint.

Leopard

Adjusted movement speed in some phases Trot, Run and Sprint.

Elephant

Adjusting Trot, Run, and Sprint.

Hippos

Adjusting Trot, Run and Sprint.

Adjusted baby vomit.

Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.

Adjusted Hippo info insert and location that showed growth icons.

Lion/Leoa

Adjusted movement speed in some phases of Lioness and Lion Trotting, Running and Sprinting.

Adjusted the animal is sliding when moving.

Added new animations in tests in Lion to Grab animals.

Maps

testLeve

-Adjusted areas of the map that were missing textures

