Early Access Launch!

Finally, It is this day! Friends, the complexity of this sequel is far beyond my initial imagination. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting for nearly two years.

The core gameplay content of Chaos Galaxy 2 has been basically completed. However, there are several important contents, such as playable Alien Faction, which have not yet been finished. In the next six months, I will finish the rest content, and listen to your opinions to add or adjust the game content.

The following picture is the development plan of CG2 for the next half year. Only the most important contents are listed. But the work to be done is far more than that. I may add new inspiration that I haven't mentioned, or delete the inappropriate content in this plan. Therefore, the final product may deviate from the plan. But I promise that the version 1.0 of Chaos Galaxy 2 will not only meet my game aesthetics, but also meet the common preferences of most of you.

In addition, in the past two months, I have been busy making diplomacy, events, and all the faction rules. The work is very complex, and it is likely that you will experience some bugs. During the EA, the game content will also change frequently, so bugs are inevitable. When you encounter bugs, please don't rush to make bad comments. Please describe these bugs on Steam community or Discord. I promise that as long as you submit the bug you find, I will repair and update it as soon as possible. Thank you very much!

Now, Lord Admirals, please board your flagship and conquer the Galaxy!

Han Zhiyu