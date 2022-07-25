 Skip to content

Cosmic Tank update for 25 July 2022

Bugfix Patch 0.8.13

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In preparation for the release of the Military Hauler, this patch will fix a few of the remaining issues with the Military ships.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where black hole would destroy bullets instead of sucking them in (animation still yet to come)
  • Fixed issue where bullets would sometimes fail to register when hitting the compound shield of a military ship
  • Fixed issues with drone behavior when delivering ores to the player

More to come soon! The Hauler is close to complete and will release in the next few days.

