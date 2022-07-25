Version 1.2.11 Hotfix

In this first patch of the week we have solved one of the biggest issues that was plaguing the current version of the game, related to rider ordering in groups.

The rest of the week we will have more fixes and some AI tweaks coming your way!

The Cyclist: Tactics 1.2.11 Hotfix Changes

The game will now look for evidence of broken saves at load time and attempt to clean up the save game folder (this will occur if a crash happens while the game is the process of saving). This should fix the issue some people have been having where they're unable to go to the load game menu after a crash.

Fixed an issue incorrectly tracking stack order, leading to weird placements of riders

Added tooltips for riders that are marked for retirement, giving the reason for why that is

Updated player team names to allow for 25 characters instead of 20

That is all for now, more in the coming days.

Cheers!