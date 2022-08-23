Content of the Ver1.0.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9182725 · Last edited 23 August 2022 – 10:13:15 UTC by Wendy

Alterations relating to battles

A visual effect was added where the screen flashes if an allied character’s attack scores a critical hit.

The time taken when transitioning between screens after escaping from battle has been reduced.

Alterations relating to maps and events

Alterations have been made so that weapons and armour are sorted into attack (or defence) power order within their type category when using the auto-sort function on the menu screen.

Changes have been made so that the mini map is immediately displayed in the top right of the screen after moving to a new map.

The default cursor position when selecting to stay at an inn has been changed to the “yes” option.

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that these issues may have caused.

The party did not recover fully when saving upon completing the game.

Some graphics were not displayed in a suitable manner.

Under specific circumstances character behaviour and graphical presentation would act unnaturally.

Some BGM and SFX were not played correctly.

The playtime information for some of the music tracks on the Music Player were incorrect.

Fixes to other minor bugs.

Further updates are planned in future.