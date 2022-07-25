 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 25 July 2022

0.6.7 Patch Note - Scooter and Fast food delivery!

Share · View all patches · Build 9182650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Scooty

We have our first 2-wheel vehicle!

Timed Delivery

A Burger shop is now open at the Seo-Gui-Po downtown
Each delivery has a timer, if you deliver in time, you get some tips.


Ae-Wol Raceway

A new offroad trace track is opened at Ae-Wol!
There are two courses, a longer one and a shorter one.

Modern Dealership at Seo-Gui-Po

This place will be filled with new vehicles in future updates!

Improved/Changed

[Vehicle] Stella now has small cargo space in the trunk
[AI] AI Vehicle turns more smooth on the right turn at the crossroad
[Garage] Repair all cost is now shown at the button (Thanks to Gallahad)
[Vehicle] Box trailer's ground clearance for landing gear is raised (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

Bug Fixed

[Delivery] Tanker trailer could make payment increased (Thanks to Eric)
[Vehicle] Panther's exhaust mesh was inverted (Thanks to 8Sh1t)
[Vehicle] Installing parts at the garage during multiplayer didn't update UI randomly
[Vehicle] Campy had a small radiator (Thanks to NorthHopper)
[Towing] Game restart can make on-going towing mission vehicle as free to use vehicle (Thanks to vcharng)
[World] Wall mesh was missing in the downtown (Thanks to Noam)
[World] Street lamp was not on the ground in the downtown (Thanks to majored1)
[Nav] Navigation near offroad place was wrong (Thanks to devinez)
[Cargo] Cargo payment was not calculated correctly when a Tanker trailer was attached (Thanks to user20310)
[Vehicle] Kira Van's wheel was unstable at low speed (Thanks to user20310)
[Vehicle] Towing/Rescue mission vehicle was able to drive after restarting the game (Thanks to vcharng)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link