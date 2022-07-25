0.6.7 Patch Note - Scooter and Fast food delivery!

Scooty

We have our first 2-wheel vehicle!



Timed Delivery

A Burger shop is now open at the Seo-Gui-Po downtown

Each delivery has a timer, if you deliver in time, you get some tips.







Ae-Wol Raceway

A new offroad trace track is opened at Ae-Wol!

There are two courses, a longer one and a shorter one.



Modern Dealership at Seo-Gui-Po

This place will be filled with new vehicles in future updates!



Improved/Changed

[Vehicle] Stella now has small cargo space in the trunk

[AI] AI Vehicle turns more smooth on the right turn at the crossroad

[Garage] Repair all cost is now shown at the button (Thanks to Gallahad)

[Vehicle] Box trailer's ground clearance for landing gear is raised (Thanks to Mr. Sandman)

Bug Fixed

[Delivery] Tanker trailer could make payment increased (Thanks to Eric)

[Vehicle] Panther's exhaust mesh was inverted (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Vehicle] Installing parts at the garage during multiplayer didn't update UI randomly

[Vehicle] Campy had a small radiator (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[Towing] Game restart can make on-going towing mission vehicle as free to use vehicle (Thanks to vcharng)

[World] Wall mesh was missing in the downtown (Thanks to Noam)

[World] Street lamp was not on the ground in the downtown (Thanks to majored1)

[Nav] Navigation near offroad place was wrong (Thanks to devinez)

[Cargo] Cargo payment was not calculated correctly when a Tanker trailer was attached (Thanks to user20310)

[Vehicle] Kira Van's wheel was unstable at low speed (Thanks to user20310)

[Vehicle] Towing/Rescue mission vehicle was able to drive after restarting the game (Thanks to vcharng)