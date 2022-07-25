Redesigned Instancing/Loot system, Customizable Keybinds, Death Screen, and More

Hi Wanderers,

We have a wealth of new updates to share for Mythic Origins! First we'd like to thank everyone again for downloading and trying the game out. It brings us immense joy to see people in-game, doing quests, and competing for the leaderboards every day. =]

We've also shared current leaderboard standings for NA and EU at the bottom of this post! First for the updates:

Features

We have completely overhauled the instancing and loot system in-game. To summarize: If no one has entered a room for 10-15 minutes, the room will now hard reset, meaning it will be procedurally generated again from scratch and will have brand new chest loot. Rarity is now a feature of a room instead of being a feature of a chest, as it was previously. Rooms have a chance to spawn as COMMON, UNCOMMON, or RARE. Looting a room lowers its rarity rating: if it is RARE it is immediately lowered to UNCOMMON, if it is UNCOMMON it can be looted 50 times before being lowered to COMMON. Each chest looted in a room contributes towards this number. Certain factors can increase base rarity when receiving an item, including using a Treasure Hunter's Flask and/or a chest being gold (this can stack). The rarity of a room will not reset just because the room resets The rarity of a room will always upgrade once per day, from COMMON > UNCOMMON or UNCOMMON > RARE. This upgrade will never bring the rarity of the room higher than the original room rarity when it spawned.

Added brand new death screen. Now, upon death, there will be a pop-up detailing what killed you as well as a relevant gameplay tip.

Added customizable keybinds to the settings menu.

Added a checkpoint in the gauntlet lobby. This will now be visible to people who have killed the first boss.

Added automated crash reporting. Crash logs will now be sent to us automatically instead of us needing to ask for them.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where checkpoint icon wouldn't show up in the map

Fixed a visual bug with the lever puzzle

Fixed a bug where champion's mail could permalock players in the boss room

Global Leaderboards

Here are the current standings for the NA server:

And here are the current standings for the EU server:

We discuss strategies and survival tactics in our Discord as well so come stop by if you'd like to discuss or just hang out!

Thanks again for playing and I'll see you all in the maze!

Cheers,

Poro

Abyssal Studios