Going the wrong way on a one way road will still consume a tow truck to remove the vehicle. However, when there are no more tow trucks available the vehicle will instead get stuck, and might be removed after a period of time if it cannot unstick from its wrong-way position.
All Quiet Roads update for 25 July 2022
Version 3.06 - Wrong Way Collisions changed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update