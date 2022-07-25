 Skip to content

All Quiet Roads update for 25 July 2022

Version 3.06 - Wrong Way Collisions changed

Version 3.06 - Wrong Way Collisions changed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Going the wrong way on a one way road will still consume a tow truck to remove the vehicle. However, when there are no more tow trucks available the vehicle will instead get stuck, and might be removed after a period of time if it cannot unstick from its wrong-way position.

