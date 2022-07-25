Sunday School NOW AVAILABLE!

Hi all,

Tonight, I have a very special announcement - Sunday School is now complete and available to everyone for FREE.

This is Surreal Experience's first major content update and includes the following new features:

Brand new Sunday School map, which is larger, more detailed, and overall longer to beat than the Office level.

EIGHT new achievements to unlock.

6 new Sunday School specific NPCs, each with their own unique personalities/purposes.

New Easter Eggs hidden through-out the game.

A brand new, fully-fledged ending/map for those who beat both the Office and Sunday School levels.

Full support for all bonus modes for Sunday School (excluding Sandbox).

And much more!

Here's some screenshots of the final map and the NPCs:









There isn't much left to say, except for enjoy this new update! As always, get in touch (either by adding me on Steam, emailing me, or posting on discussion forums) if there are any issues that you run into. The next planned update will include optimizations (for both Sunday School and Office) and the game's release out of Early Access.

Enjoy!

JIMMY DIAMOND