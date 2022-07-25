Ver2.13.100 Another Style Flare Knight

Share · View all patches · Build 9182331 · Last edited 25 July 2022 – 03:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Encounters

・Another Style Flare Knight... Radias's Another Style is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

・Explanations for the Counterattack mechanic have been adjusted in the battle status menu.

*Only the wording was adjusted. The effects have not changed.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

July 25, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – August 11, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・A new campaign that grants rewards for escaping from the Timetwisted Maze

[table] [tr] [th]Escape Number[/th] [th]Rwd.[/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]First Escape[/td] [td]Chronos Stone x50[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Second Escape[/td] [td]Chronos Stone x100[/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Third Escape[/td] [td]Chronos Stone x150[/td] [/tr] [/table]

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.13.100 update to August 31, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

※The app must be updated to version 2.13.100.

※Your party being wiped out, or quitting from the Maze, does not count toward the rewards.

※Up to three successful escapes will grant rewards.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –8/11(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.13.100.

・In Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: The Road to Thunder's Build Equipment menu, some materials required for "Catapult" level 1-3 differ from the amounts shown.

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.