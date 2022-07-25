Wires - Ver. 0.24x0473a

Welcome to another update.

This time, work was done on the wires. Wires now have a limited distance. A new item has also been added - Wire Extension! A new item allows you to make a network of wires on your ship!

To create a new item, you first need to learn its recipe in shipcore.

I also added the deformation of the wreckage of the ships when hit with a pickaxe. Over time I will improve this effect.

A new recipe has been added to the Recycler: Scrap-metal and Rubber - obtained from Wire.

A very annoying bug has been fixed:

If you switch the active item in the inventory, the item in the hands disappeared.

We also take part in the Survival Game Festival (August 1st), so don't miss this event and tell your friends!

News: