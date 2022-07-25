7 / 25 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,
The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 11:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 25, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000
Benefit function: weekly free role update
Experience the role for free this week
Lingtan: wuqizhi, Aofeng, lingzhengying, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ge Yongming
Spirit of complaint: Xiao PI, Yu Ji, spoon maniac
Additional functions added
Simulate the spirit of resentment Yu Ji added a special magic spell seal, which can be extracted from the magic treasure box and Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and man treasure box
[new fitting room]
-
Tianxuan treasure box: Luofang Dieling fantasy series
-
Heavenly treasure chest: Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and Man Series
-
Return to heaven's treasure box: Nalan lotus dance - Fairy Fantasy series
-
Return day selection treasure box: Su Qingli - Lanling Huaxian series
-
Broken jade Mall: Yuji golden ghost fog
[bug repair]
-
Fixed the problem that the weapon of summer rain, Quack Frog, will have the residual rainbow effect when it is hit by the spirit of complaint
-
Fixed the problem of abnormal effect when the agent wearing the auxiliary star marriage in the spirit driving mode hit the complaining spirit with fragments
-
Fixed the abnormal display of the array eye interface in the teaching level
-
Fixed the problem of agent Qinghong's invisibility and acceleration when using the main star skill to pass through the door charm
-
Fixed the problem of red edge perspective after being rescued after knocking down the man-machine AI with the spirit of complaint in man-machine mode
-
Fixed the problem that all characters will show abnormalities when entering the game after wearing shoes they don't own
-
Fixed the problem that agent Ge Yongming could not wear the initial helmet in the selection interface
Changed files in this update