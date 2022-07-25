7 / 25 spirit land fantasy version update announcement

Dear agent,

The version of the holy mirror system is expected to be updated at 11:00 (utc/gmt: +8:00) on July 25, which is expected to take 120 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please understand the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: lingcoin x10000

Benefit function: weekly free role update

Experience the role for free this week

Lingtan: wuqizhi, Aofeng, lingzhengying, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ge Yongming

Spirit of complaint: Xiao PI, Yu Ji, spoon maniac

Additional functions added

Simulate the spirit of resentment Yu Ji added a special magic spell seal, which can be extracted from the magic treasure box and Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and man treasure box

[new fitting room]

Tianxuan treasure box: Luofang Dieling fantasy series Heavenly treasure chest: Yu Ji - Battle of heaven and Man Series Return to heaven's treasure box: Nalan lotus dance - Fairy Fantasy series Return day selection treasure box: Su Qingli - Lanling Huaxian series Broken jade Mall: Yuji golden ghost fog

[bug repair]