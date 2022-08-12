This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Over two years in the making, we are pleased to say that our debut visual novel, Ferrule Instincts, is here!

The result of working with indie artist Nenetlitzi, this title is all about using your instincts to navigate Kayla through dangers to get to her birthday safe and sound.

Yellow Optic and Nenetlitzi worked around the clock to deliver incredible high-quality art, a fun story, and a complete reimagining of the original novel Fool Me Twice into this new medium.

A portion of every single purchase of Ferrule Instincts will go towards supporting the artist!

Of course, Kayla wants to celebrate her birthday with everyone, so she's giving everyone a discount! It's available now for just $3.99 until August 19.

Enjoy, and let us know what you think!