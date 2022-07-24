PATCH 1 INCOMING

Thank you all for your feedback, positive or negative. We are working hard to address key issues as quickly as possible and are thoroughly testing the fixes we've made to be sure that they work and don't break anything.

Here's a list of what we've addressed and will be included in the patch.

Fixed a bug where the camera flash is too bright and obscures all photos.

Fixed a bug with the gate to the rest area's hitbox not responding. Also added an additional light to signpost this interaction better.

Adjusted the hitbox for the security panel puzzle. This may not prevent the bug that disallows you sliding the ID cad, but we are trying to figure out the problem, this bug appears to be rare enough to be very hard to replicate. AS soon as we can identify the problem we will fix it

fixed camera glitches with several cutscenes and interactions.

fixed a bug with the inventory system that allowed an item dupe glitch (only effected interactions with stacked item usage)

Fixed a bug where the clock's face change and audio chime weren't occuring.

Fixed a bug where the vending machine coins were not being used all at once, requiring players to insert one at a time.

adjusted and added several camera angles within interactions and traversal.

added additional signposting and dialogue for some interactions to aid the player's understanding of where to go and what to do.

Here's a list of the non-bug adjustments we are making or considering in coming patches

We've contacted our animator about adding some animations to Kaho's face, and they've agreed to help make it happen. We didn't think this would be as big of an issue as it was, but will add this feature in as quickly as possible. As soon as we have news to share on that front we will.

we are experimenting with the walk/run speeds of both the player and the enemies. We want to balance this very carefully, and thought we had found the perfect speed for the direction of the game. Any feedback or thoughts appreciated.

Re-configuration of NG+ content into standard game playthrough to add more of the lore/story for those that want to experience it all in the first playthrough. We did intend for the game to be played through twice for lore and narrative reasons, this didn't hit the way we wanted. The secret costume will remain tied to completing the game once, and the "good end" will still be tied to NG+ completion though.

removing and/or replacing 2 shinrei shashin considered to be too hard to get.

These are bugs and adjustments we are working on but will take time to fix. These will come in later patches as soon as we can

Issues with formatting in localized text on tutorial screens.

Issue with steam achievements not unlocking.

issue with dropped items falling outside of bounds in certain spots.

possible, but unverified bug with the vending machine. (any video evidence of this would really help as we have not been able to replicate this in any way)

Adding a screen effect for when you are near a shinrei shashin, as audio signal does not appear to be enough.

Regarding the notes tab issue - fixing this will take a few days because we aren't sure what caused it or why. As a temporary workaround, try clicking on a longer note, scroll back to the top then click on the shorter note again to reset it's scroll position.

We will be experimenting with a 3rd person OTS camera system and standard movement. This would greatly impact the gameplay and changing the perspective would both make many environmental scares impossible to see, as well as cause some environmental details to look "wrong", but we are willing to offer this option to players if we can get it working functionally. However, it is not how the game is meant to be played and we don't recommend it's use if/when we add it in.

As more bugs are found we will address those as quickly as possible as well. Thank you all very much for your feedback and support, We are doing our best to make Midnight the most enjoyable experience we can!