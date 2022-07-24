 Skip to content

Erroneous update for 24 July 2022

0.6.2

Build 9181654 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Cameras get deleted when you leave
-Mounted guns only kill enemies
-Baezresort achievement now possible on client
-Cars get damaged with impact
-Car crash sounds
-Cars show visible damage
-You can run people over with the car
-AIEnabled now fully works
-Added new modifier "VSpeed"
-Added Test Cosmetics
-Some only some accounts registered by me gets special cosmetics
-Bug Fixes

