 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elteria Hunter update for 24 July 2022

Monster Revamp Update V2.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9181529 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Hunters,


Been a while sins i got back to you all on the new changes in game right now I’m happy to announce the new update with some great new stuff the whole game’s monster has been revamped to animated monsters to give the game more life this will also bring a better look to the game while you go on your journey to become the strongest Hunter tomorrow I will add more info on the future updates that are coming to the game!

Dont forget to join our discord server to chat with me on feedbacks or just about the game and its future!

Discord: https://discord.gg/F7wypMHZJk

Changed files in this update

Depot 1914701
  • Loading history…
Depot 1914702
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link