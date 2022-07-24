Monster Revamp Update V2.6.0

Hi Hunters,



Been a while sins i got back to you all on the new changes in game right now I’m happy to announce the new update with some great new stuff the whole game’s monster has been revamped to animated monsters to give the game more life this will also bring a better look to the game while you go on your journey to become the strongest Hunter tomorrow I will add more info on the future updates that are coming to the game!

Dont forget to join our discord server to chat with me on feedbacks or just about the game and its future!

Discord: https://discord.gg/F7wypMHZJk