New Mechanic - Death Counter

Repercussions Ahoy!

Death by enemies is now to be avoided at all costs. Die too many times and you will end up in a jail cell with a choice to make; Either pay a fee to port back to your previous location (clearing out your death counter) or, if you don't have the coin... you'll have to escape from the dungeons.

Enemies will have a small chance to drop black skulls which players can pick up to reduce their death count by one.



The Death Counter can be viewed in the scroll menu. Currently its 10 accumulated deaths in single player and 5 accumulated deaths in co-op (these amounts may change).



Falling in the water never counts as a "death" - You must be killed by an enemy AI for these to accumulate.

We hope this update adds some depth to the way you traverse through the world and fight enemies. Previously, you could land on an island and perpetually respawn until you complete your mission. Now if you find you are at 9/10 deaths it suddenly becomes quite a serious endeavor to complete your task without dying.. which we personally find invigorating (we love a good challenge).

Hopefully this is enjoyable but if not no worries! It is still a mechanic work-in-progress that we can flesh out as the game progresses. Enjoy!