Build 9181410 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed an issue where the game would show a blank version when connecting to a game and force the user to quit.

-Removed some trees used to get under the map.

I'm working on fixing the frame lag & latency. I'm hoping to release a patch this week.

-Barji