Hotfixes - Beta 0.11.0.9 Patch Notes

Suuuper quick little post. Some folks found some game breaking bugs that I missed, so I thought I'd put out this quick hotfix patch.
The issues that were addressed are:
-Bug Fix: Entities would not eat/drink if they were alchemists and the player loaded a save from before the alchemist version.
-Bug Fix: Entities would not remove their hungry/thirsty status when at full hunger/thirst.
-Bug Fix: Entities would ignore eat/drink jobs to work.
Thanks to those that brought these to my attention. Have a great day! :)
Waylon
