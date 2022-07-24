 Skip to content

Odd Realm update for 24 July 2022

Hotfixes - Beta 0.11.0.9 Patch Notes

Build 9181360

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Suuuper quick little post. Some folks found some game breaking bugs that I missed, so I thought I'd put out this quick hotfix patch.

The issues that were addressed are:

-Bug Fix: Entities would not eat/drink if they were alchemists and the player loaded a save from before the alchemist version.
-Bug Fix: Entities would not remove their hungry/thirsty status when at full hunger/thirst.
-Bug Fix: Entities would ignore eat/drink jobs to work.

Thanks to those that brought these to my attention. Have a great day! :)

Waylon

