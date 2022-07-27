Clarity Update Patch Notes

(Early Access 1.1.0)

Added a simple text tutorial which can be viewed

by holding Z at any time

(Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and

more robust version later)

Added trinket text descriptions which can be viewed

by holding MMB while hovering over a trinket

(Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and

more robust version later)

Nerfed the Flamethrower weapon

Tainted (red-colored) gems now display which bane

they are afflicted with

Added various crosshairs to replace the default cursor

Prevented the spawning and usage of the Player compass

while less than 15 players are in the lobby

Raised the host player's maximum framerate from

60 to 144

Heavily reduced the amount of data sent by both the

host and clients