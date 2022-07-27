Clarity Update Patch Notes

Clarity Update Changelog
(Early Access 1.1.0)
-
Added a simple text tutorial which can be viewed
by holding Z at any time
(Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and
more robust version later)
-
Added trinket text descriptions which can be viewed
by holding MMB while hovering over a trinket
(Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and
more robust version later)
-
Nerfed the Flamethrower weapon
-
Tainted (red-colored) gems now display which bane
they are afflicted with
-
Added various crosshairs to replace the default cursor
-
Prevented the spawning and usage of the Player compass
while less than 15 players are in the lobby
-
Raised the host player's maximum framerate from
60 to 144
-
Heavily reduced the amount of data sent by both the
host and clients
-
Reworked and improved motion prediction for
bullets and players
[/]
NOTE:
In the event you are unable to find a lobby or are just
trying to fill one, AI players can be spawned by
- Enabling the Admin Console setting in the lobby rules
- Opening the command console with C while in game
- Entering "dummies new" or "d n" (without quotes) into the console
The whole lobby can be filled with bots if needed, and they
should provide a fun and fairly challenging experience.
