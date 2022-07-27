 Skip to content

Ring War update for 27 July 2022

Clarity Update Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9181354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Clarity Update Changelog

(Early Access 1.1.0)

  • Added a simple text tutorial which can be viewed
    by holding Z at any time
    (Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and
    more robust version later)

  • Added trinket text descriptions which can be viewed
    by holding MMB while hovering over a trinket
    (Will eventually be replaced with a clearer and
    more robust version later)

  • Nerfed the Flamethrower weapon

  • Tainted (red-colored) gems now display which bane
    they are afflicted with

  • Added various crosshairs to replace the default cursor

  • Prevented the spawning and usage of the Player compass
    while less than 15 players are in the lobby

  • Raised the host player's maximum framerate from
    60 to 144

  • Heavily reduced the amount of data sent by both the
    host and clients

  • Reworked and improved motion prediction for
    bullets and players

NOTE:

In the event you are unable to find a lobby or are just
trying to fill one, AI players can be spawned by

  • Enabling the Admin Console setting in the lobby rules
  • Opening the command console with C while in game
  • Entering "dummies new" or "d n" (without quotes) into the console

The whole lobby can be filled with bots if needed, and they
should provide a fun and fairly challenging experience.

Changed files in this update

