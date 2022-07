Share · View all patches · Build 9181330 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 22:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

There's a new update available along with various fixes:

Changelog:

-Cooking works properly at higher skill levels

-Price negotiations works properly at higher charisma levels

-Skill window correctly displays all levels

-Stacks of items do not disappear after being placed on shop shelves

-Partially improved flow of inventory windows

-And more small fixes

Have fun!