Patch Notes v.1.0.3.3

Hey everyone!

We're back again with another patch to help take care of those pesky bugs, as well as add in some quality of life things you all have mentioned in your feedback. Please keep the feedback coming! You can talk directly with the dev team in our Discord, or feel free to comment on this post! Thank you all for you continued support as we work on getting the game to a much better place.

QOL:

Key 1-5 on keyboard now selects the corresponded hotbar slot.

If you lose the probator for the "Let's get sampling!" quest, you can now go see the doctor to get a new one.

Changing the selected weapon manually in the backpack now takes effect immediately.

Fixes: