Legend Bowl - Patch (July 24, 2022)

📢 Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to clean up a couple of items in the game. Enjoy!

Controlling all teams during a franchise now allows you to update all team depth charts and edit players across the league.

Fixed issue where breast cancer awareness league jersey badge would remain visible when exiting franchise mode.

Fixed play issue where "Cover 2 Show" play was designated as a "Man Coverage" play type, instead of a "Zone Coverage" play type.

Updated patch notes link.

If you experience any bugs or issues please report them here or more preferably in our Discord where you can chat with the community, report bugs, or give feedback on the game.

As always, if you've enjoyed the game so far and like what you're seeing out of the game it would be great if you can leave a review on Steam!

Patch Version 1.0.2.9