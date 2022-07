Share · View all patches · Build 9181072 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 20:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Bows have the right prices not all types for 1.

Music changes now (8 tracks + fighting track).

Another spawn fix - the animals will not blink anymore and spawn right in front of you.

Campfire has a list of items that you can craft in it.

Working on:

The freezes during longer gameplays.