Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 24 July 2022

Some fixes and small bonus v1.1.36

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor fixes in the logic of fish interaction and with cars, possibly fixed a bug with an inconsistent grip position of the cart in the mines. Possibly improved FPS. Added the ability to sit on armchairs and chairs in the house and a bench by the porch :)

