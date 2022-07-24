 Skip to content

Age of Rivals update for 24 July 2022

Update Notes for July 2022

Build 9181037 · Last edited by Wendy

Due to our data backend provider discontinuing their service, AoR will no longer have online (cloud) accounts. Your data will now be stored on your device only. All content (card packs, cards, rivals) will always be fully unlocked. Coins, quests, and campaigns will just be for fun. Multiplayer games will continue to work as normal. See www.darkinertia.com for more information.

Thank you for your continued support as we work to ensure that Age of Rivals will always be playable.

