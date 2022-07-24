Version 0.5550920361
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that could cause some dungeon rooms to spawn without doors. On occasion, this could lead to soft locks.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an incorrect text (the requirements for the Tr fragment).
