All traps/enemy warn you before to shot, and shot delays are longer, so to allow you to elaborate amazing speedrun strategies.

Also the level design has been polished in the whole game, now you'll feel way safer when rushing thru the levels !

The combo dash is now a Power Dash, that even allows you to destroy some bullets, small shot/traps etc, so to let you pass thru even more faster !!

Just try to spam dash button against floors, walls or ceilings and you'll see !!