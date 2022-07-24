The Red Exile Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9180836 · Last edited 24 July 2022 – 18:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 1.2!

Changelog:

Added new languages: Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian and Russian.

Updated Credits menu.

Updated icons for some perks.

