Patch notes v1.0.1.b5 (7/26/2022)

Hey friends, here's an update that fixed Steam achievements.

WHAT'S BEEN FIXED?

There was an issue with Steam achievements where if you returned to the main menu via the Misc. Menu or through the Retry menu after losing a battle and then loaded save data, you would not receive any Steam achievements until you closed the game and opened it back up. That issue is now resolved.

To make things easier for you, I've also added in a feature where when you load a save file it will retroactively go through and give you any missed Steam achievements that you should have earned up to that point in that save file. So all you have to do is (after you update the game) load your save file and you should be all caught up on Steam achievements.

Note: There are three Steam achievements that will not retroactively activate when you load your game. These are the ones for leveling up to 10, 20, and 30. You will have to increase your party level accordingly still to get those achievements regardless of if you've done that before.

Remember if you have any other issues post them in the Bug Reports forum on the Steam Discussions:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1577690/discussions/2/

Don't forget to help Video Game Fables grow with these steps:

Leave a review

Tell influencers / streamers / content creators you want to see content about it

Tell your friends

Post about it on social media

Thanks!

~Matt