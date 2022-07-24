 Skip to content

A Building Full of Cats update for 24 July 2022

More Languages & News

A Building Full of Cats update for 24 July 2022

Build 9180686

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, humans!
As promised, here is the update with the new languages.

Languages Update
  • Turkish
  • Polish
  • Hungarian

Special thanks to Seweryn Karapuda who did the Hungarian translation for the game!
We wish we could translate the game to every language available, but unfortunately this is not cheap and the game is selling poorly in some countries. ːfrog_worryː

Coming Next

The hint system is not finished. We hope to bring you this update next week.

Right now we are focusing on the Zodiacats update that is coming REALLY soon!

Portable Cats

We can confirm that A Building Full of Cats is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year!

Thanks again for all the lovely e-mails and messages you are sending us! It means a lot! ♥
Love & purrs,
Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ

