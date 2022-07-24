Major Update 0.4

Thank you for playing and providing feedback! We have been hard at work resolving everything that has been reported since last time. Please let us know if you find any more bugs or have ideas for improvements.

Remade wolf, it's now working as intended

Improved turret repositioning

UI fixes

Various bug fixes

Collider fixes map

Added toggle audio setting

Made Karen harder

Made the start of the game easier

Made some adjustment to lighting

When using manual aim the character will only shoot if there is a zombie nearby

Boosted sawblade

Overall balancing

Can now see the real HP bar better under the bubble shield bar

Moped can no longer spawn outside the map