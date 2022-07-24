Major Update 0.4

Thank you for playing and providing feedback! We have been hard at work resolving everything that has been reported since last time. Please let us know if you find any more bugs or have ideas for improvements.
- Remade wolf, it's now working as intended
- Improved turret repositioning
- UI fixes
- Various bug fixes
- Collider fixes map
- Added toggle audio setting
- Made Karen harder
- Made the start of the game easier
- Made some adjustment to lighting
- When using manual aim the character will only shoot if there is a zombie nearby
- Boosted sawblade
- Overall balancing
- Can now see the real HP bar better under the bubble shield bar
- Moped can no longer spawn outside the map
Changed files in this update