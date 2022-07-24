 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Biters & Bullets: Prologue update for 24 July 2022

Major Update 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9180634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing and providing feedback! We have been hard at work resolving everything that has been reported since last time. Please let us know if you find any more bugs or have ideas for improvements.

  • Remade wolf, it's now working as intended
  • Improved turret repositioning
  • UI fixes
  • Various bug fixes
  • Collider fixes map
  • Added toggle audio setting
  • Made Karen harder
  • Made the start of the game easier
  • Made some adjustment to lighting
  • When using manual aim the character will only shoot if there is a zombie nearby
  • Boosted sawblade
  • Overall balancing
  • Can now see the real HP bar better under the bubble shield bar
  • Moped can no longer spawn outside the map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1811431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link