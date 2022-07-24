Update for 1.0.2

Save system updated to store additional data from story mode between sessions.

Save system updated to support future changes in saving to preserve data between game versions.

Some sound effects volumes adjusted for better balance.

Bug Fixes

Spelling/syntax corrections for a few quotes.

Story mode stats not showing if the game was closed before a week was fully completed.

Visuals of e-mail and end of week screen button highlighting fixed.

Additional information.

Hello CozyTypers!

This patch addresses a fairly major bug that was causing stats to go missing in story mode if a week was not completed in one sitting.

In order to fix this, we unfortunately had to change our saving and loading system, which has resulted in a fix that makes older save files incompatible. This does mean that save files will be overwritten, and the story/in game stats will be reset. As a result of this, we've also overhauled our save system to account for future version changes, which will prevent the loss of save data in future updates.

We are very sorry for this outcome, it was absolutely an oversight on our part, we have learned an important lesson about being thorough and making sure that our game works the way that the people playing it would want it to work! We thought that not seeing attempts from earlier sessions in the summary screens wouldn't be a big deal, as they would always be viewable in the stats graphs, but we can see now that it's important to be able to see them, and that people like seeing them, too! Now, you are able to see all previous attempts through each week on the end of week screen and story stats page regardless of how many breaks you took!

Thank you for becoming part of the CozyTyper community and supporting our first game, and thank you for understanding!