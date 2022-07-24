EH2 [ver. 1.1.2.1] Daily Chest (Bonus Gifts Every Day!)

Added : Daily Chest for FREE every day in Epic Store - You will get some of following randomly every day!

25%/75%/150% of Nitro Cap (allows exceeding cap)

1/2/4 hours EXP Blessing (only for the current hero)

1/2/5 Portal Orbs

50/100/250 Epic Coin

Added : Backing up save bonus [100 Epic Coin per 6 hours Real Playtime] on Cloud Save

Added : The tooltip on Cloud Load button now shows the last time you did Cloud Save

The last cloud save time will show up once you cloud load after this patch

Added : Option [Disable notifications for Settings] in settings tab

Added : Scientific Notation in Settings

Added : Language Switch buttons in Settings tab

Changed : Epic Store [Swarm Chaser] - If you move to another area during a swarm, you now automatically don't go back to [Favorite Area]

Changed : Hotkey [Shift + D + LeftClick] on an item in inventory to disassemble (it was originally [Shift + D + Left DoubleClick]

Fixed : Sometimes alchemy queue went away wrongly

Hi, thank you very much for playing IEH2!

We are sincerely taking all your reviews/feedback and trying hard to improve this game. Since it's just an Early Access game, we are always actively open to hear your voice and will keep developing to make this game much more fun.

This time we added more ways that you gain Epic Coin in-game and some boosts for game progress. I hope you like it!

Thank you for your continued supports :)