 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 24 July 2022

Minor Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 9180416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release contains the following two minor updates:

  • The status bar now makes it easier to determine what day is getting simulated during fast play.
  • The Pitcher vs Batters and Batter vs Pitchers reports now support being filtered by a date range.

This is a small update and the version number will remain at 10.1.9 after it is installed.

I have received a lot of good suggestions over the past few weeks and the plan is to get some of these implemented next. These require a bit more work so it will probably be a few weeks before the next release.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1916341
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916342
  • Loading history…
Depot 1916343
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link