Minor Update Released

This release contains the following two minor updates:

The status bar now makes it easier to determine what day is getting simulated during fast play.

The Pitcher vs Batters and Batter vs Pitchers reports now support being filtered by a date range.

This is a small update and the version number will remain at 10.1.9 after it is installed.

I have received a lot of good suggestions over the past few weeks and the plan is to get some of these implemented next. These require a bit more work so it will probably be a few weeks before the next release.