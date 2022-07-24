Minor Update Released

This release contains the following two minor updates:
- The status bar now makes it easier to determine what day is getting simulated during fast play.
- The Pitcher vs Batters and Batter vs Pitchers reports now support being filtered by a date range.
This is a small update and the version number will remain at 10.1.9 after it is installed.
I have received a lot of good suggestions over the past few weeks and the plan is to get some of these implemented next. These require a bit more work so it will probably be a few weeks before the next release.
Changed files in this update