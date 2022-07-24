Update 0.0.78 - Major revamp to first "floor"

While Aground Zero no longer has strict floors (as it's full 3D), I consider everything before you upgrade your mining drill and can mine through the harder stone to go up the first "floor." It's the beginning of the game - where you go from survival, to setting up your base and recruiting NPCs - and we made a LOT of changes and improvements to this part of the game - I recommend starting a new save so you can see them all!

Changelog:

Every NPC is now unique and has their own dialogue and unlocks when you recruit them. Some of the NPCs are gray as we wait for new models to be finished.

Added unlockable Kitchen

Added new unlockable crops to the Hydroponics

Added caves around start (requires new game)

Added bat enemy in caves

Added short intro cutscene when you start a new game (crashing cryopod)

Cryopod can now be repaired - which heals and restores power (as well as stalling hunger).

Blueprint and NPC selectors now shows icon previews.

NPCs now have skills that level up when they craft things and increase production speed

Eating is now animated and not instant.

Made the starting cryopod a broken one and added debris.

Added icons for all the missing items (including new items - like food)

Teleportals and saves now show a name based on location

Teleportals now use 0.1 power/second when they aren't connected to another teleportal. This allows you to save power on teleportals you aren't using.

Ladders can be used as vertical cables (and are no longer gray + have weak lights when powered).

Recipes can now craft a range of items (like 2-5 tomatoes).

Adjusted structure costs.

Added sfx

Added enemy healthbar + option

Jump key now used to progress dialogue, allowing you to perform actions during dialogue.

Many minor UI improvements

Particles/items can now be seen through glass

For modders: Support for blockingEvents - blocks that wait until the previous blockingEvent completes to run (so you don't have two events running at once)

That was a lot of changes, but I think it's a lot better now! I'll be switching to Stardander for a while to prepare for the Steam Fall Festival - we submitted Stardander but not Aground Zero (there are just too many placeholder/gray models in Aground Zero).