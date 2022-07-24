Update, Version 20220724

English

##########Content#############

Increased the base amount of insurance compensation in all insurance fraud activities so that it shall be less grinding. :)

Expanded the map of "The Tale of a Perfect World" dungeon so that the magic circle for exit does not overlap with the hotkey bar when a player tries to leave. (Thanks to Snownee's feedback.)

[Lockpicking]Added more helpful information when playing the lockpicking mini-game for the first time. (Thanks to Snownee's feedback.)

[Lockpicking]Added a function to open this help window during the lockpicking by pressing H.

#########DEBUG###############

Fixed a bug that causes window size configuration not to load correctly when window size was set to 800x600, 960x720, or 1440x1080 (Thanks to Snownee's bug report.)

It's caused by incorrect conversion from string to int. It should be a string to float conversion.

简体中文

##########Content#############

上调了各类保险诈骗活动中获得的保险金的基数，有助于保护大家的肝。 (✺ω✺)

扩展了完美世界副本的地图，从而让离开用的魔法阵不会在玩家想要离开时和快捷键栏发生鼠标输入的冲突。（感谢Snownee的反馈。）

【开锁】在首次进入开锁小游戏的时候现在会有更多的关于操作的提示信息。（感谢Snownee的反馈。）

【开锁】在开锁时现在可以按H显示这个提示信息窗口。

#########DEBUG###############

修复了一个导致窗口大小设定为800x600, 960x720, 或1440x1080时配置文件未能正确被读取的BUG。（感谢Snownee的Bug报告。）

该错误由一个错误的字符串到整形的转换操作造成。正确的操作应当是转成浮点。